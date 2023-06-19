ABs XV name Fijian trio for Japan Tour

The All Blacks XV 30-member squad has included three Fijian players for the 2023 Lipovitan-D Challenge Cup against Japan XV and Brave Blossoms next month.

The squad selected by the All Blacks coaching team of Ian Foster, Joe Schmidt and Jason Ryan includes nine players with Test experience including Aidan Ross, Asafo Aumua, Akira Ioane, Fiji-born former Chiefs loose forward Pita Gus Sowakula, Brad Weber, Folau Fakatava, Stephen Perofeta, Brett Cameron and Jack Goodhue.

Lock forward Isaia Walker-Leawere and former All Blacks 7s winger and Highlander’s flyer Jona Nareki have been named in the squad.

Following their inaugural Northern tour last year, Leon MacDonald has again been named as All Blacks XV Head Coach alongside Assistant Coaches Clayton McMillan and Scott Hansen.

Props: Jermaine Ainsley, Oli Jager, Tevita Mafileo, Xavier Numia, Aidan Ross.

Hookers: Asafo Aumua, Ricky Riccitelli, Tyrone Thompson.

Locks: Naitoa Ah Kuoi, Quinten Strange, Isaia Walker-Leawere.

Loose Forwards: Billy Harmon, Akira Ioane, Du’Plessis Kirifi, Christian Lio-Willie, Pita Gus Sowakula, Cameron Suafoa.

Halfbacks: Folau Fakatava, Brad Weber.

First-five-eighths: Brett Cameron, Stephen Perofeta.

Midfielders: Jack Goodhue, Alex Nankivell, Billy Proctor, Bailyn Sullivan.

Outside Backs: Sam Gilbert, AJ Lam, Ruben Love, Etene Nanai-Seturo, Jona Nareki.

The All Blacks XV will take on Japan XV at 8pm on 8 July at Chichibunomiya Rugby Stadium, Tokyo and on the 15, they will meet the Brave Blossoms at 9.05pm at Egao Kenko Stadium in Kumamoto.