Accidents prompt safety reminders

Police is calling on drivers to be vigilant on the road in light of a number of serious accident cases recorded in the last 48 hours.

In a statement, Police said that on Tuesday along Rewa Street, a vehicle driven by a 22-year-old man bumped another vehicle which was also being driven by a 22-year-old man.

Police said due to the impact of the accident, the 22-year-old suspect is admitted at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital.

A 19-year-old student was allegedly bumped by a bus driven by a 26-year-old man at the Kinoya Bus stop yesterday.

The victim is admitted to the Colonial War Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.

In another report received at the Valelevu Police Station a vehicle driven by a 19-year-old man, whilst travelling along Khalsa Road, veered off the road and crashed into a lamp post.

The victim is admitted at the Valelevu Health Center.

Police confirmed investigations continue following these cases.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
