Allowance increase likely for Flying Fijians

A stern challenge from senior players in the Fiji Water Flying Fijians has seen the side to expect an increase in player allowances towards the Rugby World Cup.

Fiji Rugby Union Interim Administrator Simione Valenitabua was in Taveuni last weekend to iron out the finer details with players.

After revelations in regards to the Fijiana XV plight on allowances, the men’s side has followed suit with sources stating they have met a positive reply.

The current allowance of $300 a day per player looks likely to increase to $500.

The FRU is expected to release a statement on the issue later this week.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
