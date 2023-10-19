Appoint rightful holders, President tells provinces

His Excellency the President, Ratu Wiliame Maivalili Katonivere has urged the 14 provinces in the country to expedite the appointment of the rightful holders for the vacant chiefly positions.

While officiating at the Tailevu Provincial Council meeting at Nasautoka Village in Wainibuka, yesterday, Ratu Wiliame acknowledged the prevalent challenge of numerous vacant leadership positions in many provinces.

He said these positions need to be filled at the earliest for the benefit of all Fijians.

His Excellency also highlighted that a total of $2.1 million is allocated for Turaga-ni-Koro, with their monthly allowance increased from $100 to $150.

Additionally, allowances for Mata-ni-Tikina have been raised to $150, and $0.8 million has been allocated for all Turaga-Ni-Yavusas’ monthly allowance.

“These increases are aimed at supporting the efficient performance of the respective Liuliu ni Yavusa’s and Turaga ni Koro’s in serving their communities.”

“To bolster iTaukei administration and provincial councils, a grant of $10.8 million is allocated, covering funding for the 14 provincial councils.”

“This includes $4.3 million designated for the salaries and wages of 182 provincial council officers, alongside other operational expenses totaling around $6.1 million.”

The President also acknowledged the recent launch of the Tailevu Strategic Plan 2023 – 2050.

Within this framework, the province is guided by 8 fundamental pillars: Spiritual Wellbeing, Good Governance, Wellbeing, Human Resource Development, Sustainable Economic Growth, Environment and Climate Change, Culture and Heritage, Innovation and Technology.

The Head of State reiterated the importance of the people of Tailevu supporting the strategic plan and ensuring that each tikina and the 146 villages in the province reap its benefits.

“Consider the future you wish for Tailevu – one in disarray or one rich in culture, with prosperous people and spiritual well-being.”

“Your province has the opportunity to lead the change our government seeks for our nation – to foster a unified country where people are content, working together towards peace and prosperity.”

The 2-day meeting concluded today.

Tailevu Province has 22 Districts and 146 Villages.