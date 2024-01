Last season’s winner, Army bowed out in the Plate semifinals of the 2024 McDonald’s Fiji Coral Coast 7s after going down 24-17 to the Dominion Brothers at Lawaqa Park today.

Laced with players like Kitione Taliga and Inia Tawalo, Army started well but Dominion Brothers with national rep Manueli Maisamoa had other ideas and managed to sneak away with the victory.

In the other semifinal, Ravuka Shark defeated Ratu Filise 19-5.