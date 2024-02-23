Asofa-Solomona humbled after village visit

Damaging Melbourne Storm runner Nelson Asofa-Solomona feels very much grounded after his recent visit to teammate Tui Kamikamica’s village in Taveuni.

Alongside Kamikamica and teammate Elisea Katoa, Asofa-Solomona spent the day with the Fijian forward’s family and friends while also visiting the local schools in the area.

“It’s been very humbling, me personally I feel very grounded,” Asofa-Solomona told the club’s website.

“It’s been an awesome experience.”

Members of the village pulled out all the stops to accommodate their newest visitors, ensuring Asofa-Solomona and Katoa felt right at home.

“I’ve experienced this through my Samoan side…I felt that sense of belonging, I feel like I’m at home,” he said.

“They put on an awesome feed for us, made us feel really welcome.”

The 27-year old said that given the diverse nature of Storm’s squad, it was important for everyone to gain a deeper understanding of their teammates’ cultures and what it means to them.

“It’s important to respect people’s cultures and know where people come from,” he said.

“Especially being in Australia, the boys come from different places, Fiji, Tonga, Samoa and New Zealand so it’s important to know where these boys and their families come from and what’s important to them.”

Having been friends since rooming together on a trip to Townsville all the way back in 2018, Asofa-Solomona said seeing just how proud Kamikamica has been throughout the trip has made it all the more special.

“It’s awesome to be here and see where Tui’s from,” he said.

“I don’t blame him for being proud, I’m proud of him too for what he’s been able to do for his family.”