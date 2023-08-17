Aust Govt key partner in social protection: Tabuya

The Government of Australia has been a key partner in assisting the Ministry for Women, Children and Social Protection strive towards finding interim solutions towards improving its social protection programs.

This were the revelations made by Minister Lynda Tabuya whilst receiving an introductory call from the new Australian High Commissioner to Fiji and Special Envoy for the Pacific and Regional Affairs – HE Ewen McDonald.

Tabuya congratulated McDonald on his appointment and said “the Ministry looks forward to continuing and furthering its longstanding partnership in addressing the needs of our women, children and the most vulnerable in our communities.”

“Most recently the Ministry launched the Fiji National Action Plan (NAP) to Prevent Violence against All Women and Girls, with the Government of Australia mobilising significant funding amounting to $FJD6 million for the implementation of the Fiji NAP.”

McDonald noted his excitement to carry on the good work undertaken by his predecessor, and looks forward to strengthening bilateral relations between Fiji and Australia and also the region.

Prior to his appointment to the role, McDonald was a senior career officer with the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade and has headed the Office of the Pacific for the last four years.

He has also previously served as Australia’s High Commissioner to New Zealand with accreditation to Cook Islands and Niue.

Accompanying McDonald was the Deputy High Commissioner Stuart Watts and Counsellor – Development Sophie Temby.