Tuesday, October 17, 2023
Ba pair at Wellington Phoenix trials

Photo Courtesy: Fiji FA Twitter

National and Ba reps Faazil Faizul Ali and Angeline Rekha are currently on a two-week trial with Wellington Phoenix in New Zealand.

Both players departed the country on Sunday afternoon and began their trials with the Phoenix team yesterday.

According to Fiji Football Association, young players’ trialing overseas signifies the rise of Fijian football talent.

Both players began their football journey with the Ba men’s and women’s team respectively four years ago and had been actively involved with the national team duties as well.

Meanwhile, 19-year-old Rekha was a sensation for the Junior Kulas at the OFC Under 19 Championship at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva in July.

Rekha joined the Digicel Kulas last year and also featured in the OFC Women’s World Cup Qualifiers.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
