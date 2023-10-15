Sunday, October 15, 2023
Ba wins 25th Inter District Championship title

Ba claimed its 25th Inter District Championship (IDC) title at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva today after beating neighbours Lautoka 2-1 in a thrilling final.

The Men in Black were boosted in the final after midfielder Nabil Begg was given the last minute clearance by the team doctors to play the final.

Lautoka started the final well but a beautiful counter attacking move by Ba found nippy Solomon Islander Darold Kakasi in the clear to drive home the advantage in the 20th minute.

Another beautiful build-up play by the Mohammed Ashif Khan coached side saw lanky marksman Etonia Dogalau race away and slam in their second goal in the 38th minute, giving goalie Senirusi Bokini no chance at all.

Ba led 2-0 at the break and maintained its consistency in the second spell as well although Lautoka pressed hard and searched for goals through attackers Sairusi Nalaubu, Saula Waqa and Aporosa Yada.

Impressive youngster Mohammed Raheem was introduced in place of Malakai Rere to keep the pressure on while Nigerian marksman Usman Omede took the field for Lautoka.

Waqa pulled one back for the Blues in the 86th minute through a free-kick just outside the edge of the box to make the remainder of the final more exciting after the fourth official showed an additional time of 9 minutes.

Ba managed to sustain the late Lautoka onslaught to claim its first major tournament title of the season.

The teams:

RC Manubhai Ba– Misiwani Nairube, Praneel Naidu (C) (Raj Pillay), Rahul Naresh, Malakai Rere (Mohammed Raheem), Darold Kakasi, Sailasa Ratu, Nabil Begg, Peceli Sukabula, Suliano Tawanakoro, Etonia Dogalau, Samuela Navoce.

Tiger’s Restaurant Lautoka– Senirusi Bokini, Epeli Leiroti, Sitiveni Cavuilagi, Aporosa Yada, Kishan Sami, Ilimotama Jese (C), Edwin Justin (Antonio Tuivuna) Sairusi Nalaubu, Saula Waqa, Sterling Vasconcellos, Sakaraia Naisua.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
