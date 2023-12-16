Bainimarama takes a swipe at Tikoduadua and NFP

FijiFirst Party leader Voreqe Bainimarama says that the Minister for Home Affairs, Pio Tikoduadua, is trying to deflect attention from the National Federation Party’s failure to hold the Coalition Government accountable.

Speaking to FijiLive, Bainimarama claims that like NFP’s General Secretary Kamal Iyer, Tikoduadua has deflected attention from the NFP and its failure to hold the Coalition Government to account.

Bainimarama claims the Coalition government continues to egregiously violate the Constitution, a far cry from the maiden speech by Tikoduadua when he entered parliament for the first time under the FijiFirst banner.

Bainimarama said Tikoduadua’s actions under the Coalition Government are an ‘anathema’ to everything he said in his maiden speech in 2014.

The former Prime Minister said never in the history of Fiji have we had a Minister of Defence run to the RFMF so many times in a week to spin the narrative that all is well.

“There is no doubt that this coalition is wriggling its way through hard facts that fly in the face of ordinary Fijians: poverty, discrimination, inequality, abuse of authority, flouting of the rule of law, and unprecedented interference in the workings of independent institutions.” Bainimarama said.

“Instead of being an effective Minister for Defence, he seems to be working full time as the Coalition Government’s crisis communication expert, helplessly trying to convince Fijians that all is well.” he said.

“So he should stop parroting the spin doctor narratives and have a hard look at how far he has fallen from the ideals he espoused in his maiden speech in 2014,” Bainimarama said.

FijiLive has reached out to the National Federation Party Office for comments.