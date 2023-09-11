Monday, September 11, 2023
Bala hands over evidence to Speaker

Opposition Member of Parliament, Praveen Bala today handed over evidence to the Speaker of Parliament Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu on the allegations that the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad promised to pay $110 per tonne cane payment during the election campaign,

Ratu Naiqama while addressing the session of Parliament this morning said he will now review the evidence and make a ruling later on the matter.

In July, Ratu Naiqama ruled that more time be given to Bala to provide his evidence during the September Sitting – This is after the Opposition MP requested more time to obtain evidence from the farmers in the cane belt.

During his response to the 2023-2024 National Budget Report, Bala said: “The budget does nothing for the sugarcane farmers who in the cane belt are asking what happened to the promise of $110 per tonne cane payment by the Minister for Finance.”

“I came back from the cane belt, no matter what Prof Prasad said. He can bark like a dog to anyone but let me say, this was him and his candidates during the campaign said to the farmers that they are going to give $110.”

“The Government, the media and the Sugar Ministry unions are silent on the suffering of the poor cane farmers.”

Ratu Naiqama is expected to rule on the matter by the end of this week.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
