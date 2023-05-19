Bank teller to front court over theft charges

A 42-year-old woman will be produced in the Nasinu Magistrates Court charged with allegedly stealing more than $11,000 from a customer’s bank account.

The accused had allegedly between July 2018 and January 2019 whilst working as a bank teller, stole money amounting to more than $11,500 by withdrawing money from a customer’s account using the official bank withdrawal slip and forging the signature.

The matter came to light when the account holder came to enquire about her balance with another teller.

The accused has been charged with 21 counts of theft and will be produced in the Nasinu Magistrates Court.

The case was investigated by the Criminal Investigations Department Anti Money Laundering Unit.