Baravilala, Hughes to lead Fiji at Nations Cup

Suva utility Filipe Baravilala and Rewa striker Bruce Hughes will lead Fiji at the OFC Futsal Nations Cup in Auckland, New Zealand next month.

Fiji Futsal head coach Jerry Sam confirmed the appointment of Baravilala as the Captain with Hughes as the co-Captain.

Sam said both players have leadership qualities and have been displaying them during the team training for the past four weeks in camp.

He said the duo’s experience will play a huge role in the team and is confident the side will achieve huge success at the tournament this year.

Meanwhile, Sam has also named his final 14 member squad who will be representing the country in the tournament which is also the FIFA Futsal World Cup qualifier.

Nine players will make their debut for Fiji while he has retained five players from previous year’s squad.

Fiji Futsal: Kitione Baleloa (GK), Emori Ragata (GK), Filipe Baravilala, Setareki Hughes, Tevita Waranaivalu, Merrill Nand, Bruce Hughes, Aman Naidu, Ramzan Khan, Rusiate Matarerega, Krishneel Singh, Gabriele Matanisiga, Rajneel Singh, Dave Radrigai.

Fiji is drawn in Pool A with host nation and defending champions New Zealand, Vanuatu and Tonga.

The side will kick start its campaign against Tonga at 10am on Sunday in Auckland.