Batirerega sees red as Fiji beats Argentina

Despite a red card, the Fiji 7s team overcame Argentina 19-12 to secure top spot in Pool B of the HSBC SVNS Cape Town tournament today.

Fiji led at the break 14-7 with two tries to Vuiviwa Naduvalo and Kaminieli Rasaku as Filipe Sauturaga added both conversions.

The Pumas kept in touch with a try to strongman Augustin Fraga which was converted by Matteo Graziano.

Pilipo Bukayaro scored Fiji’s third try in the 11th minute to keep the Fijians in front heading into the final minutes.

Josese Batirerega was red-carded in the 13th minute for a head collision with an Argentine player whilst on defence left Fiji a man down to the final whistle.

Fiji conceded a try to Argentina’s Grazano with Santiago Mare unable to convert to finish the match.