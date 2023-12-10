Sunday, December 10, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Batirerega sees red as Fiji beats Argentina

Despite a red card, the Fiji 7s team overcame Argentina 19-12 to secure top spot in Pool B of the HSBC SVNS Cape Town tournament today.

Fiji led at the break 14-7 with two tries to Vuiviwa Naduvalo and Kaminieli Rasaku as Filipe Sauturaga added both conversions.

The Pumas kept in touch with a try to strongman Augustin Fraga which was converted by Matteo Graziano.

Pilipo Bukayaro scored Fiji’s third try in the 11th minute to keep the Fijians in front heading into the final minutes.

Josese Batirerega was red-carded in the 13th minute for a head collision with an Argentine player whilst on defence left Fiji a man down to the final whistle.

Fiji conceded a try to Argentina’s Grazano with Santiago Mare unable to convert to finish the match.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

Fijiana finishes second in Pool A

Fijiana finished second in Pool A at the HSBC SVNS Cape Town 7s aft...
Rugby

Fiji bounces back, thumps Spain

The Fiji 7s team bounced back to win their second pool game of the ...
Rugby

Fijiana scrap past Spain

A six player Fijiana 7s side held on to beat Spain by 14-10 in thei...
Rugby

Fiji suffers defeat in Cape Town op...

A late penalty to France saw the Fiji men's 7s side lose their HSBC...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Fijiana finishes second in Pool ...

Rugby
Fijiana fi...

Fiji bounces back, thumps Spain

Rugby
The Fiji 7...

Fijiana scrap past Spain

Rugby
A six play...

Fiji suffers defeat in Cape Town...

Rugby
A late pen...

Fijiana makes flying start in Ca...

Rugby
Fijiana ki...

Speeding tops traffic offences i...

News
Speeding, ...

Popular News

Weightlifting talent identificat...

Sports
The Oceani...

Fiji Airways aircraft returns to...

News
The Fiji A...

Speeding tops traffic offences i...

News
Speeding, ...

Police warns against fake email

News
Members of...

Suva’s Vanuatu pair move t...

Football
Suva’s ni-...

No pressure on Gollings, says Ma...

Rugby
Fiji Rugby...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Gallery

Christmas Gala For WOWS Kids Fiji