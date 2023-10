Teen sensation Nabil Begg put on a man of the match performance as Ba defeated Varavu 2-0 in their opening match of the 2023 FANCA International Club Championship (ICC) at Prince Charles Park in Nadi today.

Begg worked overtime during the encounter and also registered his name on the score-sheet with a superb second half strike.

Ba led 1-0 at the break via a Mohammed Mozeel Mobeen goal.

Meanwhile Fiji South Legends defeated Fiji West Legends 1-0 in the opening match of the tournament.