Flyhalf Emiliano Boffelli kicked 17 points to help Argentina register a dramatic 29-17 victory over Wales in Marseille today.

Just six minutes into the match, Boffelli could have got Argentina on the scoreboard via a penalty but the ball went inches past the stick.

The Los Pumas looked lacklustre in attack and Welsh pressure paid off after George North split the defence on an inside ball from Dan Biggar.

North, making history as the first Welsh player to compete in four World Cup quarter-finals, found Davies off the floor and the scrum-half this time made no mistake to pass on to Biggar, the fly-half crossing for a try under the posts he converted himself.

Referee Jaco Peyper pinged a hamstring and was replaced by Karl Dickson as Biggar stretched Wales’ lead with a 21st-minute penalty.

Argentina made no mistake on their own attacking line-out, Thomas straying offside as the ball was recycled into midfield to hand Boffelli a straightforward penalty kick and this time he made no mistake.

Los Pumas had the ascendancy going into half-time, Liam Williams on hand for a try-saving tackle on Santiago Carreras as Nick Tompkins fell off a tackle.

Josh Adams was penalised for a needless hit on Tomas Cubelli to allow Boffelli bring Argentina to within four points at the break when it looked at one stage like Wales could have run away with it.

Wales led 10-6 at halftime.

Boffelli kicked a third penalty at the start of the second period as Reffell was caught offside and then took Argentina into the lead with a fourth shortly after when Dewi Lake, on a hooker for the misfiring Ryan Elias, was penalised.

Wales replacement scrum-half Tomos Williams reversed the momentum, dummying from the base of a ruck and scooting in under the posts, Biggar converting to make it 17-12 in the 58th minute.

The remaining match went in favour of Argentina starting with Prop Joel Sclavi, with his first touch of the ball, was eventually driven over for a try, Boffelli converting to edge Argentina two points ahead.

Argentine fly-half Nicolas Sanchez put the icing on the cake with an interception of a Sam Costelow pass for a try, Boffelli converting.

Another veteran, hooker Agustin Creevy, then snatched a turnover at the death, Boffelli making no mistake from the kicking tee in a final penalty.