Tuesday, August 29, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

BOG semifinals shift to Suva

The semifinals and final of the 2023 Rooster Chicken/Scoops Ice Cream Battle of the Giants have been shifted to Suva’s HFC Bank Stadium.

Fiji Football Association based its decision on the fact that three of the semifinalists have the biggest fan base in the Central Division.

Suva and Navua have already booked their place in the semis while the second team to qualify from Group B will be determined after the deferred match between Labasa and Ba is played at Prince Charles Park on 14 September.

Either champions Labasa or Rewa will progress.

Group A winner Lautoka has already tasted success at the HFC Bank Stadium by winning the Digicel Fiji FACT earlier in the year and will see the venue shift as an advantage to play on their luck hunting ground.

The semifinals will be played on Saturday 16 September and the grand final will take place on Sunday 17 September.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Juveniles targeted by drug peddlers...

Involvement of juveniles in drug related activities, and the potent...
News

Rev Turagavou to carry on with curr...

Newly elected President of the Methodist Church, Reverend Dr Semisi...
Rugby

Flying Fijians enter WCup with best...

The Fiji Water Flying Fijians head to the Rugby World Cup in France...
News

Development requires open dialogue:...

Minister for Rural and Maritime Development, Sakiasi Ditoka says de...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Juveniles targeted by drug peddl...

News
Involvemen...

Rev Turagavou to carry on with c...

News
Newly elec...

Flying Fijians enter WCup with b...

Rugby
The Fiji W...

Development requires open dialog...

News
Minister f...

Church reduces levy, plans for c...

News
The Method...

Unvaxxed Church Ministers, Clerg...

News
Church Min...

Popular News

Juveniles targeted by drug peddl...

News
Involvemen...

ISRO team in Fiji for Aditya-L1 ...

News
Indian Hig...

Be champs of inclusivity, Head T...

News
Assistant ...

MGM creates history, wins Deans ...

Rugby
Underdogs ...

Loopholes in current Surfing Are...

News
Attorney-G...

Matanisiga scoops Golden Boot at...

Football
National a...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Juveniles targeted by drug peddlers