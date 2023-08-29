BOG semifinals shift to Suva

The semifinals and final of the 2023 Rooster Chicken/Scoops Ice Cream Battle of the Giants have been shifted to Suva’s HFC Bank Stadium.

Fiji Football Association based its decision on the fact that three of the semifinalists have the biggest fan base in the Central Division.

Suva and Navua have already booked their place in the semis while the second team to qualify from Group B will be determined after the deferred match between Labasa and Ba is played at Prince Charles Park on 14 September.

Either champions Labasa or Rewa will progress.

Group A winner Lautoka has already tasted success at the HFC Bank Stadium by winning the Digicel Fiji FACT earlier in the year and will see the venue shift as an advantage to play on their luck hunting ground.

The semifinals will be played on Saturday 16 September and the grand final will take place on Sunday 17 September.