Bower out of Rugby World Cup

Fiji-born All Blacks prop George Bower has been ruled out of the rest of the Super Rugby Pacific season and Rugby World Cup after a knee injury.

Bower tore his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) during the Crusaders’ Round Six Super Rugby Pacific 25-12 victory over the Reds in Brisbane last month.

Bower joins fellow Fijian and teammate Sevu Reece on the sideline heading towards France.

“Following an MRI and specialist review of his knee, it was confirmed that George had a high-grade injury to the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL),” the Crusaders revealed via a statement on their website.

“He had knee re-construction surgery last week and is expected to return to rugby in 2024.”

Crusaders Head Coach Scott Robertson said the 30-year-old had received treatment and was now recovering.

“He had an operation last week, successful. He had an ACL reconstruction,” Robertson said.

“He’s mending well, both him and Sevu are together on the rehab.”