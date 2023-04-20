Thursday, April 20, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Bower out of Rugby World Cup

Fiji-born All Blacks prop George Bower has been ruled out of the rest of the Super Rugby Pacific season and Rugby World Cup after a knee injury.

Bower tore his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) during the Crusaders’ Round Six Super Rugby Pacific 25-12 victory over the Reds in Brisbane last month.

Bower joins fellow Fijian and teammate Sevu Reece on the sideline heading towards France.

“Following an MRI and specialist review of his knee, it was confirmed that George had a high-grade injury to the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL),” the Crusaders revealed via a statement on their website.

“He had knee re-construction surgery last week and is expected to return to rugby in 2024.”

Crusaders Head Coach Scott Robertson said the 30-year-old had received treatment and was now recovering.

“He had an operation last week, successful. He had an ACL reconstruction,” Robertson said.

“He’s mending well, both him and Sevu are together on the rehab.”

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Reduced rainfall impacts inflow to ...

The impact of the dry weather conditions continues to affect the Wa...
Rugby

Tailevu ready to vote at FRU AGM

Tailevu Rugby Union president Dr Seru Waidrodro says the union is r...
News

Chaudhry gives reasons for not atte...

Former Prime Minister and Fiji Labour Party Leader Mahendra Chaudhr...
Football

Battle of cities shifts to Pac Harb...

The feature Digicel Premier League clash of the weekend between Suv...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Reduced rainfall impacts inflow ...

News
The impact...

Tailevu ready to vote at FRU AGM...

Rugby
Tailevu Ru...

Chaudhry gives reasons for not a...

News
Former Pri...

Battle of cities shifts to Pac H...

Football
The featur...

SODELPA wants indigenous issues ...

News
The Social...

President thanks RFMF for uphold...

News
His Excell...

Popular News

‘Super Mario’ tops charts again

Entertainment
The Super ...

Suva vs Nadroga game rescheduled...

Football
The Digice...

Film rebate payments temporarily...

Business
Government...

Doli returns after five match su...

Football
Navua defe...

Labasa hands Ba first season`s l...

Football
The Labasa...

$132M tourism project for Vanua ...

News
The Fijian...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Reduced rainfall impacts inflow to treatment plants