Boy, 4, is latest drowning victim

A 4-year-old child is alleged to be the country’s latest drowning victim.

The victim from Jubairata Village in Sigatoka had allegedly accompanied a relative to wash clothes in a river when he disappeared yesterday afternoon.

His body was later recovered a few metres away from where he was last seen.

A post mortem will be conducted as investigations continue.

The national drowning death toll currently stands at 23 compared to 11 for the same period last year.

Police are urging parents and guardians again to be alert on their children’s whereabouts and activities as accidents and tragedy can occur at any given time and child safety and wellbeing should be prioritized at all times.