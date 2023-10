A 48-year-old man who was last seen on the morning of 27 March, 2023 at his home in Vunivau, Bua and was reported missing at the Nabouwalu Police Station by his family is still yet to be located.

According to Police, Dip Chand had informed his family that he was getting some plants from a nearby area but failed to return home.

Please call Crime Stoppers Fiji on 919, if you can assist Police in locating Chand’s whereabouts.