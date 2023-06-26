Budget will be business driven: Ali

Permanent Secretary for Trade Shaheen Ali has revealed that the 2023-2024 National Budget will focus on growing the economy sustainably through a diversified and broadened economic base with favourable conditions for doing business.

Speaking at the Change Management Workshop, Ali indicated that everyone has a part to play in the well being of the Fijian economy.

Ali said for Fiji’s business environment needs to change – where we need a change in our thinking, change in our mindset and more generally, a change in how we do things.

He said this includes changing the tools Government uses, change in the organisation structure, its processes, its SOPs, communications and its platforms.

“Change can be disruptive and unsettling if not managed effectively. Therefore, understanding and implementing change management strategies are vital for our collective success,” Ali said.

He also indicated that the Ease of Doing Business Programme is a National Strategic Initiative that’s part of the government’s transformation agenda.

Ali said the ‘businessNow Fiji’ serves as a comprehensive online portal facilitating the efficient delivery of e-services to business owners and investors in Fiji.

He said the core of the Government’s agenda lies the development of the single digital portal for all Government services to the business community and added that the initiative recognizes the importance of being proactive and staying ahead, rather than playing catch up as indicated in the previous World Bank Doing Business Reports.