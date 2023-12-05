Bula Boys to play two international friendlies

The Fiji Football Association is in discussion with member countries under the Oceania Football Confederation to play two international friendlies in next year’s FIFA window.

Bula Boys team manager Kartik Reddy confirmed the FIFA window will open in March and this will play a huge role in pushing Fiji’s ranking in the World standing as the nation currently sits on the 170 spot.

Reddy also said both the matches will act as a build-up for the FIFA Men’s World Cup Oceania Qualifier which will be played from 2-10 September in Samoa next year.

Meanwhile, Fiji only played three international friendlies this year losing to the Solomon Islands and Vanuatu and went onto a draw against Tahiti in the recent Pacific Games which concluded in Honiara.

The national side failed to feature in the June international FIFA friendlies due to the domestic Fiji FACT tournament which was scheduled in June.