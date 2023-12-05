Tuesday, December 5, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Bula Boys to play two international friendlies

Photo Courtesy: Fiji FA

The Fiji Football Association is in discussion with member countries under the Oceania Football Confederation to play two international friendlies in next year’s FIFA window.

Bula Boys team manager Kartik Reddy confirmed the FIFA window will open in March and this will play a huge role in pushing Fiji’s ranking in the World standing as the nation currently sits on the 170 spot.

Reddy also said both the matches will act as a build-up for the FIFA Men’s World Cup Oceania Qualifier which will be played from 2-10 September in Samoa next year.

Meanwhile, Fiji only played three international friendlies this year losing to the Solomon Islands and Vanuatu and went onto a draw against Tahiti in the recent Pacific Games which concluded in Honiara.

The national side failed to feature in the June international FIFA friendlies due to the domestic Fiji FACT tournament which was scheduled in June.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

Drua sign in major sponsor for thre...

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua franchise has revealed a major three-yea...
News

Puleiwai is FICAC’s Acting De...

Suva lawyer, Frances Puleiwai has been appointed Acting Deputy Comm...
Rugby

Forbes’s nephew Luafalealo for Cora...

New Zealand 7s legend DJ Forbes has selected his nephew Jarell Luaf...
News

Woman charged for abduction and rap...

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions says a 19-year-ol...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Drua sign in major sponsor for t...

Rugby
Swire Ship...

Puleiwai is FICAC’s Acting...

News
Suva lawye...

Forbes’s nephew Luafalealo for C...

Rugby
New Zealan...

Woman charged for abduction and ...

News
The Office...

Lakeba and Moce boosted with cri...

Sports
The Lakeba...

Tikoduadua attends Defence Minis...

News
The Minist...

Popular News

Police retains Sukuna bowl socce...

Football
Defending ...

FEO awaits findings on 2022 elec...

News
The Fijian...

Skipper Talacolo saves Fiji in D...

Dubai 7s
A late try...

Family and friends farewell Bune...

News
Fiji’s for...

Drua sign in major sponsor for t...

Rugby
Swire Ship...

Karan leads Team Fiji at closing...

2023 Pacific Games
Long dista...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Rugby

Drua sign in major sponsor for three year