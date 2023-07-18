Tuesday, July 18, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Bula continues to impress in NRL

Wests Tigers fullback Jahream Bula has been named in the NRL Round 20 team of the week after his impressive performance in the side’s 34-18 loss to the Newcastle Knights on Friday.

The Fijian youngster rose above Kalyn Ponga to tap the ball towards Tommy Talau, who appeared to cross for the first points of the match.

However, it was determined that Bula’s touch had travelled forward and it was Newcastle who posted the first try of the match instead through Greg Marzhew.

The Fiji Bati prospect made the most of a rare attacking opportunity by fending away from Bradman Best and stepping past Greg Marzhew on his way to the line.

He also produced a try saving tackle on Marzhew to avoid him from scoring for the Titans and causing more trouble to the Tigers’ forwards.

Ponga’s try was quickly cancelled out by Bula, who took full advantage of a barnstorming run from second-rower Isaiah Papali’i.

Dominic Young doubled his personal tally with a try in the right corner and was in position to complete his hat-trick before Bula denied the Englishman with another crucial defensive intervention.

Despite the loss, Bula continues to endear himself to the Wests Tigers faithful with the young fullback contributing two tries and two try-saving tackles.

Round 20 Team of the Week: Jahream Bula, Greg Marzhew, Izack Tago, Rocco Berry, Dominic Young, Kalyn Ponga, Shaun Johnson, Addin Fonua-Blake, Lachlan Croker, Jake Trbojevic, Bryce Cartwright, Corey Waddell, Victor Radley, Luciano Frizell, Briton Nikora, Kodi Nikorima.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Football

Valevou cleared to feature for Delt...

Clinical finisher Epeli Valevou has been cleared to feature for Rew...
News

Officers on attempted rape charge r...

Two Police officers charged with the attempted rape of a female col...
Football

Krishna signs with Odisha FC

Fijian Captain Roy Krishna will spend another season in India after...
News

Two more parties submit audited acc...

The Fijian Elections Office confirms receiving the audited accounts...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Valevou cleared to feature for D...

Football
Clinical f...

Officers on attempted rape charg...

News
Two Police...

Krishna signs with Odisha FC

Football
Fijian Cap...

Two more parties submit audited ...

News
The Fijian...

MPs salaries will be restored, P...

2023-24 National Budget
Deputy Pri...

Big loss is a wake-up call, says...

Football
Nadi coach...

Popular News

Koroilavesau’s point of or...

News
Speaker of...

Campbell-Gillard, Blake return f...

NRL
Reagan Cam...

ESCAP pledges support for Coalit...

News
The United...

Bula doubles, Koroisau makes str...

NRL
Fijian ful...

Jale achieves FIFA World Cup dre...

Football
New Zealan...

Chua begins search for U16 footb...

Football
Digicel na...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Football

Valevou cleared to feature for Delta Tigers