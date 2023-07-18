Bula continues to impress in NRL

Wests Tigers fullback Jahream Bula has been named in the NRL Round 20 team of the week after his impressive performance in the side’s 34-18 loss to the Newcastle Knights on Friday.

The Fijian youngster rose above Kalyn Ponga to tap the ball towards Tommy Talau, who appeared to cross for the first points of the match.

However, it was determined that Bula’s touch had travelled forward and it was Newcastle who posted the first try of the match instead through Greg Marzhew.

The Fiji Bati prospect made the most of a rare attacking opportunity by fending away from Bradman Best and stepping past Greg Marzhew on his way to the line.

He also produced a try saving tackle on Marzhew to avoid him from scoring for the Titans and causing more trouble to the Tigers’ forwards.

Ponga’s try was quickly cancelled out by Bula, who took full advantage of a barnstorming run from second-rower Isaiah Papali’i.

Dominic Young doubled his personal tally with a try in the right corner and was in position to complete his hat-trick before Bula denied the Englishman with another crucial defensive intervention.

Despite the loss, Bula continues to endear himself to the Wests Tigers faithful with the young fullback contributing two tries and two try-saving tackles.

Round 20 Team of the Week: Jahream Bula, Greg Marzhew, Izack Tago, Rocco Berry, Dominic Young, Kalyn Ponga, Shaun Johnson, Addin Fonua-Blake, Lachlan Croker, Jake Trbojevic, Bryce Cartwright, Corey Waddell, Victor Radley, Luciano Frizell, Briton Nikora, Kodi Nikorima.