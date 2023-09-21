Bula extends stay at Wests Tigers

Young Fijian fullback Jahream Bula has extended his stay with the Wests Tigers till the end of the 2027 NRL season.

The Wests Tigers announced the contract upgrade and extension for Bula as the 21-year-old has been a shining light for the club since making his NRL debut in Round 8 this season.

Bula was recently awarded the Kelly-Barnes Medal as Wests Tigers 2023 Player of the Year.

Bula was also voted as the team’s Players’ Player and Rookie of the Year, after scoring five tries and stopping countless others in his 18 appearances this season.

“I want to stay here as long as I can,” Bula told Wests Tigers media.

“The club blessed me with this opportunity and I’m not in this position without them.”

“I want to hopefully win a championship here one day, that’s my goal.”

Benji Marshall, who will take over as head coach in 2024, says it’s massive news for the club.

“We are super excited to be able to sign Jahream to a long-term deal,” Marshall said.

“He has been an exciting young talent and proven his toughness in first grade in his debut season. This is only the beginning for Jahream and we look forward to him being a massive part of our future at the Wests Tigers.”

“He is a humble and hard-working young man who displays all the attributes I want our club to look like in the future.”

Wests Tigers chief executive Justin Pascoe is also delighted that Bula has extended the length of his deal.

“Jahream has really strong values and high standards – all the things we are trying to build and develop here at this club.”

“He is still learning the ropes but he’s done some amazing things in his rookie season. Jahream is going to be a big part of this team for many years to come.”

Meanwhile, the Tigers ended the season last with 24 points from 14 appearances.