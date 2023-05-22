Bulldogs bring home game back to Fiji

The Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs will be bringing their Ron Massey Cup clash against the Kaiviti Silktails next week back to Fiji.

Bulldogs General Manager Phil Gould made the announcement on the NRL on Nine Podcast that to help develop the game in the country, they are coming back to Lautoka.

“We are due to play them (Kaiviti Silktails) here in Australia, our home game, but we have decided to go back to Fiji,” Gould said.

The Silktails beat the Bulldogs 44-10 when they last met at Churchill Park in March, but Gould said they had enjoyed the atmosphere.

Gould also added that Bulldogs enforcer Viliame Kikau will also be joining the side in coming over to give back to the sport.

“We will be taking Kikau with us and he’ll go and provide some clinics as well as introduce as to the local side of things.

The match is scheduled for next week Saturday June 3.