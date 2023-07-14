Bure to continue as PS Education

Minister for Education Aseri Radrodro says that Timoci Bure will continue as the Acting Permanent Secretary for Education.

In a press conference, Radrodro refuted claims that he does not support the appointment of Selina Kuruleca as the Permanent Secretary for Education.

“I wish to clarify that I have the greatest respect for Ms Kuruleca.”

“She is a professional and a friend known to me personally.”

Radrodro said he would have appreciated the courtesy and professional comradeship in the appointment of the incumbent PS, who will be required to work directly with the Minister for Education as per the Fiji Constitutional requirement.

“Unfortunately, the Ministry of Education was not given the same privilege given to other Ministers who I am aware were consulted closely and knew who the applicants for their Permanent Secretaries were.”

“The Ministry of Education has expressed its position to the Prime Minister and to the Public Service Commission and looks forward to the identification of a leader who will hit the ground running at MOE and know like the back of their hand the intricacies of solving the Ministry’s demands and challenges,” Radrodro said.

He added the Ministry is committed to serving its stakeholders and subsequently anticipate that in the future they dialogue better to ensure they learn from this incident for the better running of Government and much needed service provision to the people.