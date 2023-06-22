Bus accident lands students in hospital

An investigation is currently underway after the involvement of a school bus in an accident in Lautoka yesterday landed some students in hospital.

Land Transport Authority acting chief executive, Irimaia Rokosawa said they are quite alarmed to hear of a second incident concerning a bus this month.

He said following the accident, the LTA Technical Team in Lautoka conducted preliminary inspection at the site and have towed the said bus to the LTA Lautoka Office for thorough and further inspection.

“Following the in-depth investigation of the incident, the LTA will be taking relevant actions in collaboration with the Fiji Police including issuance of TINs and show cause where necessary.”

“The LTA will work closely with the bus operators in ensuring that other avenues of preventing such incidents are explored.”

Rokosawa said bus operators and drivers must ensure necessary pre-checks are carried out before start of trips.

“Furthermore, it is important that drivers are trained on indentifying risk scenarios and mitigations actions.”

“It is the duty and responsibility of the bus company to ensure proper service and maintenance is carried out after registration and/or renewal of registration for their bus fleet.”

“Members of the Public are requested to understand the importance of being alert when travelling on our roads.”

He said the LTA is working towards standardizing travel safety in public transports and ensuring that incidents such as bus mishaps are mitigated.

“Currently, there are practices in place which assists LTA in enabling safe transit for members of the public.”

“These include defensive driving training for PSV drivers, annual vehicle inspections of all busses and other public transport focusing on key safety components, Quality Assurance Maintenance System (QAMS) – As part of a standard practice LTA carries out QAMS inspections for busses to ensure fleet and support infrastructure is standardized and equipped to cater for the bus operations and Driver Show Cause – for repeat offenders LTA carries our driver show cause which can lead to suspension or cancellation of driver license.

“However, despite relevant mitigation actions present, such incidents can occur and it is important that all stakeholders are well equipped for swift action in such scenarios.”