Sunday, February 4, 2024
601 ad
Search here...

Bus accident lands two in hospital

Two people  are admitted at the Sigatoka Hospital following a near-death accident this morning along Malevu Village.

According to Police, a bus travelling from Suva to Lautoka lost control and veered off the road, hit a lamp post and landed into a drain.

It was carrying 15 passengers.

One of the passengers got injured.

A neighbouring home also sustained damage, after the lamp post fell breaking the roof upon impact, injuring one of the family member.

Police said the remaining passengers were unharmed and managed to board another bus to reach their destination.

Investigation into the incident continues.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Football

Back to back CVC win for Khan

Coach Babs Khan won his second straight Champion vs Champion title ...
Football

Lautoka wins third CVC title

Lautoka claimed its third Champion vs Champion title at Churchill P...
News

1705 green plants uprooted in North...

A total of 1705 green plants believed to be marijuana were uprooted...
Football

Narayan is new Referees Director

FIFA badge holder, Avinesh Narayan has been appointed the new Refer...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Back to back CVC win for Khan

Football
Coach Babs...

Lautoka wins third CVC title

Football
Lautoka cl...

1705 green plants uprooted in No...

News
A total of...

Narayan is new Referees Director...

Football
FIFA badge...

Govt is committed to gender equa...

News
Deputy Pri...

Ba makes 3 changes for CVC decid...

Football
Ba has opt...

Popular News

Tuberi leads Kulas Olympic quali...

Football
Labasa def...

Challenging year for our economy...

News
The Fijian...

Narayan is new Referees Director...

Football
FIFA badge...

More needs to be done for MSMEs:...

News
The Minist...

Taveuni returns to Vanua Cup aft...

Rugby
Taveuni Ru...

Court grants leave in Grace Road...

News
The Lautok...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Football

Back to back CVC win for Khan