Bus accident lands two in hospital

Two people are admitted at the Sigatoka Hospital following a near-death accident this morning along Malevu Village.

According to Police, a bus travelling from Suva to Lautoka lost control and veered off the road, hit a lamp post and landed into a drain.

It was carrying 15 passengers.

One of the passengers got injured.

A neighbouring home also sustained damage, after the lamp post fell breaking the roof upon impact, injuring one of the family member.

Police said the remaining passengers were unharmed and managed to board another bus to reach their destination.

Investigation into the incident continues.