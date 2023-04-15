Saturday, April 15, 2023
Byrne commends Drua fight in Canberra

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua Head Coach Mick Byrne is proud of his team’s effort despite falling short against the Brumbies yesterday.

The Drua succumbed to a 43-28 loss in their Super Rugby Pacific round eight clash, but Byrne said they were in it throughout.

“We had been floating out there at the start of the game and then finally got into a rhythm,” Byrne said,

“Show what we can do and then we took it on and had fun.

“We were trying to be physical there and I thought we carried really well leading into the halftime.

“We gave our best chance to play and I was proud of the boys with what they did tonight (yesterday).

“Disappointing scoreline at the end, but I think reflecting the physicality of the game and speaking to a couple of people you know, there’s some some bruised boys out there.”

The Drua will travel to New Zealand to take on the unbeaten Chiefs next week.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
