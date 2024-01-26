Friday, January 26, 2024
Carpenter eyes All Blacks spot after Fiji rugby learnings

Fletcher Carpenter, who played for the McDonald’s Ambassador All Stars team in the Coral Coast 7s, is keen to apply the Fijian rugby experience to his game back in New Zealand.

Carpenter, impressed by Fiji’s unique rugby culture, sees this as a stepping stone to enhance his skills.

His Fijian experience included a visit to Semi Kunatani’s mother’s village, which he described as “an unreal experience” that allowed him to witness the rich culture of Fiji firsthand.

“I’m pretty grateful to play in Fiji. Everyone is so nice and friendly,”

“Hopefully, this tournament helps me improve my game… Maybe even make the All Blacks team if it comes along the line,” he shared.

Carpenter says he is eager to learn from senior players and incorporate the Fijian style of rugby into his gameplay, hoping it will open doors for him in New Zealand’s rugby scene.

Simran Chand
Simran Chand
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
