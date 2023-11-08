Cawaki appointed new MSAF CEO

Former Commissioner West and FijiFirst MP Joeli Cawaki has been appointed the new Chief Executive of the Maritime Safety Authority of Fiji, after rigorous interviews and assessment.

MSAF board Chair, Josateki Tagi confirmed Cawaki’s appointment and said that they had sought the leadership capable of overseeing the administration and that his exception qualification made him the ideal choice.

“He possesses high-level networking skills and the ability to engage with policymakers effectively. This quality is crucial in our efforts to streamline communication and enhance collaboration. We believe he will be instrumental in achieving our strategic investments, goals, and objectives.”

The new CEO said there was a crucial need to bridge the gap between MSAF administrators and the industry they serve, emphasizing MSAF’s pivotal role as the backbone of the maritime industry itself.

Cawaki stated that industry visits have been planned to improve communication, aiming to understand the industry’s needs and concerns. The feedback gathered during these visits will be shared with the newly established National Maritime Council.

He said that the main aim of MSAF is to establish Fiji as the central hub for ports, transshipment, safety, and other significant sectors. The organization has identified specific areas of strategic focus that align with its goal of improving service delivery and regional impact.

Cawaki served under the Fiji First party as a Assistant Minister from 2014 – 2018 before stepping away from politics claiming differences with the party leadership.