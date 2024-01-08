Monday, January 8, 2024
Clear my name, Duru tells SODELPA execs

Former Social Democratic Liberal Party (SODELPA) General Secretary Lenaitasi Duru is calling on Party executives to clear his name by issuing a public apology or produce evidence against him.

Duru said it is public knowledge that SODELPA Vice President Anare Jale alleged that he had misappropriated $26,000 of the Parliament grant allocated to the Party.

He said, by law, misappropriation is defined as the intentional and illegal use of property or funds of another person for one’s own use or other unauthorised purposes.

Duru said he wrote to Party officials last September to produce the evidence or issue an apology.

He has also threatened to reveal damning information of the Party, if they fail to issue an apology.

Duru said  SODELPA officials also claimed that there is an active investigation with the authorities on these allegations but he has reliable information that neither the Police nor the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) has an open file against him.

“Right now, I am not worried. I have not done anything wrong,” Duru said.

FijiLive has reached out to SODELPA’s Secretariat for comments on the matter.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
