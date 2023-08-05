Coalition Govt eager to work with FIFA

The Coalition Government is ready to work with FIFA in helping build football in the country and onto the global stage.

Deputy Prime Minister Proffessor Biman Prasad said the country was boosted with the arrival of FIFA President Gianni Infantino and was focused on projecting football to another level.

“It is indeed gratifying that Mr Infantino has decided to visit our shores and, be appraised and see for himself how Fiji FA has been utilising the grants FIFA provides its affiliates annually to develop and grow the only truly global sport,” Prasad said.

“We know FIFA has, is and will continue to invest in the development of football, and the Coalition Government stand ready to cooperate in this regard.

“The honourable Minister for Education will sign a Memorandum of Understanding on Football for Schools – an initiative of FIFA.

“For its part, the Coalition Government stands ready to support such developments because we strongly believe that sports plays a key role in a nation’s progress.

“And football and rugby are two sports that are in pole position to give our nation glory and fame.”