Coalition Govt is firmly intact: Tuisawau

Acting Prime Minister Ro Filipe Tuisawau says that the Coalition Government is strong and firmly intact.

When questioned by FijiLive if the Government was stable given the recent annoucement of cabinet reshuffle by the Prime Minister and outburst by the Social Democratic Liberal Party (SODELPA) that they were not consulted on the changes in ministerial portfolios, Tuisawau said he could not comment on the matter.

Tuisawau highlighted that he was only appointed Acting Prime Minister to look after the operational aspect of the Government.

“I can assure all Fijians that the Government is intact. Other than that, the Prime Minister will respond to questions when he back in the country.”

“I do not have any information.”

“We will let you know and if there is anything.  Government will issue a press release and make an announcement.”

“The Office of the Prime Minister deals with the reshuffle. I cannot comment on the matter.”

Meanwhile SODELPA General-Secretary Viliame Takayawa said they have written to the Acting Prime Minister, expressing their concern that the reshuffle was executed without proper advice from the Party.

This is after Rabuka made changes to two SODELPA Government MPs.

Takayawa said no concrete steps can be taken by anyone until the Prime Minister’s return from Australia and also highlighted that Rabuka seems to be testing the waters and is overlooking the Coalition Agreement signed earlier this year.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
