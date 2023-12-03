Sunday, December 3, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Cokanasiga helps Bath climb to second spot

Photo Courtesy: International Sports Consulting

Giant Fijian winger Joe Cokanasiga scored a try in Bath’s 41-24 win against Exeter Chiefs and helped them to climb to the second spot in Premiership Rugby today.

Alfie Barbeary and Cameron Redpath scores, and a Finn Russell penalty, took Bath 12-0 ahead, but Henry Slade’s try, conversion and penalty drew the Chiefs within two points at the break.

Early in the second half, Ben Spencer got the scores moving for Bath and Russell kicked the second penalty before Stu Townsend scored a converted try in favor of Exeter before he copped a sin bin.

Cokanasiga took advantage of a 14-man Exeter and fought his way over as the hosts’ pack wheeled the Chiefs back toward their line and planted the ball on the line making it easy for Russell to convert.

Barbeary and Will Butt crossed for two back-to-back tries for Bath while Ehren Painter managed to score a consolation converted try for Exeter as heavy rain began to pour.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

Fijiana draw France in Dubai 7s qua...

The Fijiana 7s team will face France in the quarterfinal stage of t...
2023 Pacific Games

Fiji finishes sixth in Pacific Game...

Team Fiji finished sixth at the 17th Pacific Games in the Solomon I...
Dubai 7s

Fiji beaten by Great Britain in fin...

The Fiji 7s team were shut out by a determined Great Britain 7s sid...
2023 Pacific Games

Karan leads Team Fiji at closing ce...

Long distance athlete, Yeshnil Karan was Team Fiji's Flag Bearer at...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Fijiana draw France in Dubai 7s ...

Rugby
The Fijian...

Fiji finishes sixth in Pacific G...

2023 Pacific Games
Team Fiji ...

Fiji beaten by Great Britain in ...

Dubai 7s
The Fiji 7...

Karan leads Team Fiji at closing...

2023 Pacific Games
Long dista...

Fiji to meet Ireland in Dubai 7s...

Rugby
Fiji will ...

Fijiana falls to NZ in final poo...

Rugby
Fijiana fe...

Popular News

First phase of TSLS application ...

News
The Tertia...

Police K9 capabilities further e...

News
Fiji Patro...

Team Fiji bags 5 more gold at Ga...

2023 Pacific Games
Team Fiji ...

Knights set to extend Saifiti’s ...

NRL
Newcastle ...

Parts of Navua, Pac Harbour floo...

News
Some parts...

Fiji out of EU blacklist, joins ...

News
Fiji has j...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Gallery

G77 and China Leaders Summit