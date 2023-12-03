Cokanasiga helps Bath climb to second spot

Giant Fijian winger Joe Cokanasiga scored a try in Bath’s 41-24 win against Exeter Chiefs and helped them to climb to the second spot in Premiership Rugby today.

Alfie Barbeary and Cameron Redpath scores, and a Finn Russell penalty, took Bath 12-0 ahead, but Henry Slade’s try, conversion and penalty drew the Chiefs within two points at the break.

Early in the second half, Ben Spencer got the scores moving for Bath and Russell kicked the second penalty before Stu Townsend scored a converted try in favor of Exeter before he copped a sin bin.

Cokanasiga took advantage of a 14-man Exeter and fought his way over as the hosts’ pack wheeled the Chiefs back toward their line and planted the ball on the line making it easy for Russell to convert.

Barbeary and Will Butt crossed for two back-to-back tries for Bath while Ehren Painter managed to score a consolation converted try for Exeter as heavy rain began to pour.