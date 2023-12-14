Col Vananalagi appointed UN Advisor for Fiji

As the country’s newly appointed Military and Police Advisor, Colonel Siliva Vananalagi assumes her esteemed role at Fiji’s Mission to the United Nations in New York.

Col Vananalagi is determined to fulfill Fiji’s national commitment to global peacekeeping and the UN Resolutions on Gender Equality through provision of equal opportunities for women in the defence work force.

Her appointment as the first female to be called into the post is an outstanding achievement for Fiji and great inspiration for women who aspire to serve their nation in peacekeeping.

She is humbled and honoured to be accorded this opportunity, and proud to serve our nation at Fiji’s mission in New York.

The primary role of the Military and Police Advisor is to advance Fiji’s peacekeeping interests through coordination, information sharing with the disciplined forces in Fiji and the provision of advice to Fiji’s Permanent Representative at the United Nations (PRUN).

Colonel Vananalagi will be the focal point for international peace and security matters for the Fiji Mission in New York, in coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Home Affairs and related Government departments.

With an outstanding service of over 35 years, Colonel Vananalagi has served in various roles from administrator, trainer, planner, financial controller, logistician and leadership at different command levels locally and abroad.

The new MPA was enlisted into the RFMF on 05 February 1988 along with 42 fellow female colleagues.

Their enlistment created history in the male dominated institution as well as the nation of Fiji when women were first introduced into the Force by our current Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka who was then Commander of the RFMF.

With a great sense of commitment, Colonel Vananalagi aims to deliver her new role to the best of her abilities and looks forward to upholding the high standards required of the post.

Colonel Vananalagi extended her sincere appreciation to the Republic of Fiji Military Forces, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Home Affairs for all the guidance and support.

“I thank God for his favour all the time. I wish to acknowledge the love and support of my family, colleagues and friends who have been my pillar of strength all along. God bless our beloved nation and God bless us all.”

“I know that there is a lot of work required, and I have geared myself to face the challenges as they arise and as always I am a team player and I will always turn to my team at the Office as well as staff at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Home Affairs for guidance, support and assistance,” Colonel Vananalagi said.

In 2020-21, Colonel Vananalagi was appointed Chief Observer Group Golan with the United Nations Truce Supervision Organization (UNTSO); based in Syria at Camp Faouar.

Her responsibilities included providing liaison for all matters concerning UNTSO and the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF) with command over 75 Military Observers from 25 different countries between the ranks of Captain to Lieutenant Colonel.