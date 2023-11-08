Collective effort from leaders is needed: Brown

Cook Islands Prime Minister and Pacific Islands Forum Chair, Mark Brown, has called on Pacific Island Leaders to collectively work together to achieve the greatest result for its people.

Speaking at the Opening of the 52nd Pacific Islands Forum Meeting in Rarotonga, Brown said that the last five years has not been an easy period for the region and that there is still a lot that needs to be done if leaders work together.

Brown said the meeting was also an opportunity to showcase the Pacific’s uniqueness as an island nation and to celebrate, together, our solidarity as a region in our own Pacific Way.

He said as Small Island States, we should use this opportunity to discuss and shape the future we see for this grouping in the Pacific Islands Forum, in amidst our evolving strategic context.

“We have invested a significant amount of time and resources over the last few years in the development of the 2050 Strategy and its Implementation Plan.”

“Together, these will support a strategic collective approach to the achievement of our long-term vision. This is and should always be our collective priority as the Forum.”

PIFs Chair said the time is ripe for us to consider what role we see the SIS playing both now and into the future – What are our expectations of this grouping and of each other? How do we galvanize support addressing our unique vulnerabilities?

“We must commit to and undertake our SIS objectives together and continue to support our shared aspirations,” the Prime Minister said.

Meanwhile, this year, the Cook Islands chose the theme “Our Voices, Our Choices, Our Pacific Way” as a tribute to our strengthening efforts to define our development trajectory and the types of partnerships required to support the achievement of our vision.