Convicted Achary’s sentencing in August  

Convicted former Vanuatu National Provident Fund’s (VNPF) General Manager (GM), Parmod Achary’s sentence hearing will take place on 2 August.

The former acting chief executive and general manager of the Fiji National Provident Fund (FNPF) was found guilty by the Supreme Court of Vanuatu in June of multiple instances of harassment against female VNPF staff members.

Achary resigned from VNPF, a week later from when his verdict was announced last week.

Vanuatu Daily post reports that Achary was specifically charged with five counts of Act of Indecency without Consent, as per section 98(a)(i) of the Vanuatu Penal Code (Amendment) Act No. 25 of 2006, and five counts of breach of Leadership Code Act, as per section 5(f) of the Vanuatu Leadership Code Act [CAP 240].

Meanwhile, he left Vanuatu on Friday for a medical treatment in New Zealand, and is expected to return to Vanuatu before his sentence hearing in August.

Achary’s lawyer, Mark Hurley clarified the travel overseas has been fully authorised by Supreme Court Judge Viran Molisa Trief, who signed a variation of Achary’s bail order.

Hurley further stated that the travel has also been consented to by the Public Prosecutor.