Court grants Saneem bail

The Suva’s Magistrates Court has placed the former Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem under strict bail conditions.

Saneem’s case was called before Magistrate Krishnan Prasad.

Magistrate Prasad ordered that a non-cash bond of $10,000 be placed on Saneem, and that the accused must not interfere with prosecution witnesses and not reoffend.

The Court also ordered that Saneem surrender all travel documents and provides a fixed residential address for the court’s record.

The accused has been served with the first phase of disclosures.

Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions senior lawyer Nancy Tikoisuva has informed the Court that they intend to file further disclosures by the end of the week.

Tikoisuva also did not object to bail.

Charges

Saneem is charged with one count of Receiving a Corrupt Benefit.

It is alleged that between the 1st day of June 2022 and 31st day of July 2022, whilst being employed as the Supervisor of Elections, without lawful authority and reasonable excuse, asked for, and obtained a benefit for himself, that is, the approval and payment of deductible tax relief of more than $50,000 on his back pay from the Acting Prime Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum at that time.

It is further alleged that the receipt, or expectation of the receipt, of the benefit would influence the accused in the exercise of his official duties as the then Supervisor of Elections.

The case has been transferred back to the Chief Magistrate, Waleen George’s Court.

The matter has been adjourned to 19 March for mention.