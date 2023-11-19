Sunday, November 19, 2023
Crash lands three in hospital: Police

Another serious accident case has been registered, reinforcing the call for a change of mindset with regard to road safety.

Director of Traffic Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mitieli Divuana said the accident occurred along the Queen Elizabeth Drive at around 8pm, resulting in the hospitalisation of all three occupants of the vehicle.

The suspect is alleged to have been driving at​ high speed when he lost control ​of the car near the Muanikau Community Post, causing it to veer off the road and land​ upside down on the footpath.

SSP Divuana said the suspect and two passengers were rushed to the Colonial War Memorial Hospital, where they remain admitted.

As a result of the accident, another vehicle also sustained damage, however the occupants of the car escape​d serious injuries.

The Director of Traffic said unless drivers adopt a change of mindset, road safety awareness and advisories will continue to fall on deaf ears, leading to more accidents on a daily basis.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
