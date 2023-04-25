Tuesday, April 25, 2023
Crown Princess visits Northern Division

Her Royal Highness (HRH) The Crown Princess of Denmark, Mary Elizabeth is currently visiting Fiji’s Northern Division.

She is accompanied by United Nations (UN) Under-Secretary-General and the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) Executive Director, Dr Natalia Kanem.

They will visit Nabavatu Village, one of the many communities in Fiji whose livelihood has been drastically affected by devastating impacts of the climate crisis.

This high-level visit to Vanua Levu will provide firsthand experience on the impacts of climate change on the livelihood of communities in Fiji.

It is also an important step in strengthening Fiji’s partnership with Denmark in collectively addressing climate crisis by mobilising greater level of support for Fiji.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
