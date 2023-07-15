Cryptocurrency is illegal in Fiji, report indicates

The Financial Intelligence Unit says, in 2022, there was growing interest in the acquisition of crypto-currency by members of the public.

In the 2022 Annual Report presented to Parliament on Friday, the report highlights that there were also indication of scams being committed related to acquisition of crypto-currencies and other virtual assets.

Director FIU, Razim Buksh said under the current Exchange Control Act, the acquisition of or investment in crypto-currency by Fiji residents is prohibited.

Buksh said that the FIU is also developing a guideline to support the use of digital systems by financial institutions in Fiji for the purpose of opening bank accounts and when customers apply for a financial product or service.

He added that the Financial Intelligence Unit will continue to support the Fijian Government through its partner agencies in the fight against financial crimes and other serious criminal activities, capitalize opportunities for regional networking and information exchange and invest in technology by building modern and secure data analysis systems and data integration.