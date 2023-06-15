Curtain raiser match to be played for FACT finals

The Fiji Football Association has confirmed that a curtain raiser match will be played ahead of the 2023 Digicel Fiji FACT grand final on Sunday.

The Angeline Chua coached Digicel Under 19 Women’s team will play the Southern Under 15 Boys team at midday at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

Fiji FA chief executive Mohammed Yusuf says the match will give more exposure playing in a different atmosphere.

“Our U19 girls are preparing for the OFC U19 Women’s Championship and the match will give them an opportunity to get used to pitch as the tournament will be played at the same venue from next week,” Yusuf said.

“It’s a huge opportunity for our Digicel Young Kulas and the southern boys to showcase their best in front of a big crowd and get exposed to a different atmosphere.”

The grand final will kick off at 3pm.

Meanwhile, on Saturday in the first semifinal, Hyperchem Pharmacy Lautoka will face Extra Supermarket Labasa at 2pm followed by the second semi-final between AK Plumbing & Glamada Rewa and Rooster Chicken Ba at 4.30pm.