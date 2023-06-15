Thursday, June 15, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Curtain raiser match to be played for FACT finals

Fiji Football Association has confirmed the pre-season player transfer window opens on the 9th of January and closes on the month end.

The Fiji Football Association has confirmed that a curtain raiser match will be played ahead of the 2023 Digicel Fiji FACT grand final on Sunday.

The Angeline Chua coached Digicel Under 19 Women’s team will play the Southern Under 15 Boys team at midday at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

Fiji FA chief executive Mohammed Yusuf says the match will give more exposure playing in a different atmosphere.

“Our U19 girls are preparing for the OFC U19 Women’s Championship and the match will give them an opportunity to get used to pitch as the tournament will be played at the same venue from next week,” Yusuf said.

“It’s a huge opportunity for our Digicel Young Kulas and the southern boys to showcase their best in front of a big crowd and get exposed to a different atmosphere.”

The grand final will kick off at 3pm.

Meanwhile, on Saturday in the first semifinal, Hyperchem Pharmacy Lautoka will face Extra Supermarket Labasa at 2pm followed by the second semi-final between AK Plumbing & Glamada Rewa and Rooster Chicken Ba at 4.30pm.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

Fast footy excites young Kikau in A...

Former Marist Brothers High School student Eparama Kikau, who is th...
Business

Naidu newest member of FNPF Board

The Fiji National Provident Fund has announced the appointment of A...
Rugby

Kikau proof that sports holds posit...

Marist Brothers High School principal Ashish Dayal says former stud...
Rugby

Fijian quartet to feature in Super ...

Four players who share links to Fiji will feature in the semifinal ...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Fast footy excites young Kikau i...

Rugby
Former Mar...

Naidu newest member of FNPF Boar...

Business
The Fiji N...

Kikau proof that sports holds po...

Rugby
Marist Bro...

Fijian quartet to feature in Sup...

Rugby
Four playe...

FFP offered to pay SODELPA debt:...

News
FijiFirst ...

Man in video charged for common ...

News
A 37-year-...

Popular News

Amber Heard pays Depp $1m in set...

Entertainment
Actress Am...

NZ to host OFC Men’s Olympic Qua...

Football
The Oceani...

Raffa relishes first tourney wit...

Fiji FACT 2023
Argentinea...

Winger Sivo is NRL’s leading try...

NRL
Fiji Bati ...

PM Rabuka announces minor reshuf...

News
Prime Mini...

Singh joins Fiji U19 Women’...

Football
US-based P...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Rugby

Fast footy excites young Kikau in Australia