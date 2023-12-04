CVC to kick-start 2024 domestic season

Fiji Football Association has confirmed the dates for the two-legged Champion versus Champion (CVC) which will kick start the 2024 domestic season.

The CVC will be played between Digicel Fiji Premier League champs Lautoka and IDC winners Ba.

Fiji FA chief executive Mohammed Yusuf has confirmed the first leg will be played on 28 January while the second leg will be played on 5 February.

Yusuf said they are yet to finalise the venue for the competition and are still in discussion with the Fiji Sports Council and Lautoka City Council.