Sunday, January 7, 2024
Dakuwaqa’s late try saves Stade Francais

Fiji-born speedster Peniasi Dakuwaqa. Photo Courtesy: Rugby Rama

Winger Peniasi Dakuwaqa scored a crucial late try for Stade Francais, enabling the team to level the score and secure a 14-14 draw against Clermont in the French Top 14 competition today.

Dakuwaqa’s timely intervention came as a game-changer in this tightly contested match which prevented a home loss for State Francais.

His try allowed Stade Francais to make a conversion, bringing the score to an even 14-14, much to the relief of the home fans.

This effort was essential in salvaging a draw for Stade Francais in a match that could have tilted in favor of Clermont.

Simran Chand
Simran Chand
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
