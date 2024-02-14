Decision on Tabuya’s hearing before month end

Thursday, February 15, 2024
People’s Alliance General-Secretary Usaia Pita Waqatairewa says the Party will soon release the outcome of the discussions which took place on Monday with regards to a complaint filed against the Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection Lynda Tabuya .

Waqatairewa, who is currently in New Zealand, confirmed that the meeting was held at the Suva Wesley Church in Suva.

The special disciplinary committee is expected to present its findings to the Party’s Board before it is made public.

The is expected to be done before February 23.

Tabuya was summoned to respond to a complaint that was lodged against her by a fellow Party member.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
