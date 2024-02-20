Thursday, February 22, 2024
601 ad
Search here...

Dept of Immigration partners with UNHCR

In a significant step towards enhancing protection and support for those fleeing persecution and conflict, the Department of Immigration has partnered with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) to strengthening its asylum framework.

This includes its refugee status determination procedure.

The Government in a statement said with the increasing global challenges driving individuals and families from their homes, Fiji recognises the importance of upholding humanitarian values and providing refuge to those in need of international protection.

“The enhancement of the asylum framework reaffirms Fiji’s commitment to international human rights principles and the protection of refugees.”

To support Fiji’s responsibility, as a signatory of the 1951 Refugee Convention, the asylum process will be conducted in accordance with international standards, ensuring fairness, transparency, and efficiency.

Last week, both the Department of Immigration and UNHCR hosted a two-day consultative workshop, engaging with relevant key stakeholders to discuss the asylum process and as a forum for discussion on broader refuse policy implications.

This development underscores Fiji’s dedication to fulfilling its obligations under international refugee law and contributing to global efforts to address forced displacement.

By implementing an efficient asylum process, Fiji aims to enhance protection for refugees and strengthen its humanitarian response capabilities.

The Department of Immigration commits to progress its refugee protection framework, it calls upon the support and cooperation of the international community, humanitarian organizations, and relevant stakeholders to ensure the success and effectiveness of the asylum process.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Firefighters rescue driver trapped ...

Firefighters from the Savusavu Fire Station rescued a truck driver ...
Entertainment

Virat and Anushka welcome second ba...

Indian batting star Virat Kohli and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharm...
Football

Ba anticipates tough challenge from...

Current leader Ba is preparing diligently for its second match of t...
News

Call for independent investigation ...

The Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission is calling on t...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Firefighters rescue driver trapp...

News
Firefighte...

Virat and Anushka welcome second...

Entertainment
Indian bat...

Ba anticipates tough challenge f...

Football
Current le...

Call for independent investigati...

News
The Human ...

Vodafone Fiji begins 5G live use...

Business
The Fiji G...

2 charged in relation to cocaine...

News
Two people...

Popular News

Beyonce continues to make histor...

Entertainment
After conq...

Aiyas promoted to first grade sq...

Football
Former Fij...

Kamikamica to play at home after...

Rugby
Fiji Bati ...

Mass gunfire causes tragedy at C...

Entertainment
A devastat...

Kim’s ruling deferred to T...

News
The ruling...

Suva will return stronger and sm...

Football
Suva Coach...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Firefighters rescue driver trapped in accident truck