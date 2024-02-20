Dept of Immigration partners with UNHCR

In a significant step towards enhancing protection and support for those fleeing persecution and conflict, the Department of Immigration has partnered with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) to strengthening its asylum framework.

This includes its refugee status determination procedure.

The Government in a statement said with the increasing global challenges driving individuals and families from their homes, Fiji recognises the importance of upholding humanitarian values and providing refuge to those in need of international protection.

“The enhancement of the asylum framework reaffirms Fiji’s commitment to international human rights principles and the protection of refugees.”

To support Fiji’s responsibility, as a signatory of the 1951 Refugee Convention, the asylum process will be conducted in accordance with international standards, ensuring fairness, transparency, and efficiency.

Last week, both the Department of Immigration and UNHCR hosted a two-day consultative workshop, engaging with relevant key stakeholders to discuss the asylum process and as a forum for discussion on broader refuse policy implications.

This development underscores Fiji’s dedication to fulfilling its obligations under international refugee law and contributing to global efforts to address forced displacement.

By implementing an efficient asylum process, Fiji aims to enhance protection for refugees and strengthen its humanitarian response capabilities.

The Department of Immigration commits to progress its refugee protection framework, it calls upon the support and cooperation of the international community, humanitarian organizations, and relevant stakeholders to ensure the success and effectiveness of the asylum process.