Tuesday, February 13, 2024
601 ad
Search here...

DFPL 2024 season ready for kick off

The first round 2024 Digicel Fiji Premier League is set to commence this Sunday, February 18th, with an exciting lineup of matches across various venues.

At Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori, Rewa will clash with Labasa at 3:00 pm.

Ba will take on Suva at the Fiji FA Academy, Ba (Field 1), also kicking off at 3:00 pm.

Nadi and Tailevu Naitasiri will face off at Prince Charles Park in Nadi, starting at 3:00 pm.

Nasinu will play against Lautoka at the Uprising Sports Centre in Navua, with an early kickoff at 11:00 am.

Following this, Navua will go up against Nadroga at the same venue at 3:00 pm.

Simran Chand
Simran Chand
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Football

Former Lautoka coach Autar dies

The local football fraternity is mourning the loss of prominent coa...
Football

Kulas lose to Solomon Is, face NZ i...

The Digicel Fiji Kulas finished second in Group A of the OFC Women’...
News

Nadi teen to compete in double page...

17-year-old Ashlin Alveena Prasad has bagged another opportunity to...
Entertainment

Usher marries Jennifer Goicoechea i...

Usher just said "Yeah!" to marrying Jennifer Goicoechea. The sin...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Former Lautoka coach Autar dies

Football
The local ...

Kulas lose to Solomon Is, face N...

Football
The Digice...

Nadi teen to compete in double p...

News
17-year-ol...

Usher marries Jennifer Goicoeche...

Entertainment
Usher just...

Swift’s Super Bowl airtime...

Entertainment
Taylor Swi...

Fijiana XVs to face Wallaroos in...

Rugby
The Vodafo...

Popular News

Blues fought hard to the last mi...

Football
In a match...

Swift’s Super Bowl airtime...

Entertainment
Taylor Swi...

Man gets 7 years for hacking par...

News
The High C...

Usher marries Jennifer Goicoeche...

Entertainment
Usher just...

Stop sharing beating video, Comm...

News
The Online...

Riyaz claims unsatisfactory FICA...

News
Former FBC...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Football

Former Lautoka coach Autar dies