DFPL 2024 season ready for kick off

The first round 2024 Digicel Fiji Premier League is set to commence this Sunday, February 18th, with an exciting lineup of matches across various venues.

At Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori, Rewa will clash with Labasa at 3:00 pm.

Ba will take on Suva at the Fiji FA Academy, Ba (Field 1), also kicking off at 3:00 pm.

Nadi and Tailevu Naitasiri will face off at Prince Charles Park in Nadi, starting at 3:00 pm.

Nasinu will play against Lautoka at the Uprising Sports Centre in Navua, with an early kickoff at 11:00 am.

Following this, Navua will go up against Nadroga at the same venue at 3:00 pm.