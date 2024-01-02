Wednesday, January 3, 2024
Digital transformation for Nadi airport

Fiji’s International Airport in Nadi is undergoing a digital transformation that will allow regular visitors, in and out of the country to have a seamless and hassle-free travel experience.

Minister for Tourism and Civil Aviation Viliame Gavoka said the airport is congested sometimes when six or seven jets are arriving and leaving at the same time, and this adds pressure on the infrastructure.

Gavoka said kiosks are now available at the airport and at some hotels in Denarau, where guests can immediately check-in after checking out of the hotels.

He said visitors can avoid the hassle and waiting in the long lines at the departure lounge.

The Deputy Prime Minister said the recent remodel at the Nadi International Airport is more of a façade than easing of the pressure by the FijiFirst Government.

Gavoka said it looks nice, but much attention is still needed to the operations like baggage handling, security checks and that sort.

He added that this is now the focus for Fiji Airports going forward and the Ministry of Tourism is adamant to reach one million visitors by the end of 2024, which translates to $3.6 billion in revenue and accumulates to 40 per cent of Fiji’s annual gross domestic product.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
