    Discipline key focus for Blues says, MacDonald     

    Photo Courtesy: Sky Sports

    Blues coach Leon MacDonald says discipline will be their key focus this week while they aim to hand the Fijian Drua their first Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific home loss on Saturday.

    MacDonald said the Blues suffered a relapse in their discipline in their huge 55-21 victory over the NSW Waratahs at Eden Park on Saturday.

    “It gives us something to talk about because we’ve got a big game against the Drua.”

    “It’s as big as any game in this competition.”

    “They’re unbeaten at home this year, and I’m assuming Mick Byrne, who’s an ex-Blues coach, will be looking forward to it.”

    Blues will face Drua at 2.05 pm at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

    Romeka Romena
