Discipline key focus for Blues says, MacDonald     

Blues coach Leon MacDonald says discipline will be their key focus this week while they aim to hand the Fijian Drua their first Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific home loss on Saturday.

MacDonald said the Blues suffered a relapse in their discipline in their huge 55-21 victory over the NSW Waratahs at Eden Park on Saturday.

“It gives us something to talk about because we’ve got a big game against the Drua.”

“It’s as big as any game in this competition.”

“They’re unbeaten at home this year, and I’m assuming Mick Byrne, who’s an ex-Blues coach, will be looking forward to it.”

Blues will face Drua at 2.05 pm at Churchill Park in Lautoka.